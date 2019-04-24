Oakland Raiders

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to retire, ESPN sources say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch plans to retire after playing two seasons for his hometown team.

Lynch now plans to move on to the next phase of his life, ESPN reports.

The running back turned 33 on Monday.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Seahawks and Raiders.

Marshawn's announcement comes just days before the NFL Draft. You can watch full coverage here on ABC7 Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

