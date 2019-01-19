Marshawn Lynch went "Beast Mode" on President Trump during an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher."When the host asked for his response to the President calling him "unpatriotic" for sitting during the national anthem, Lynch hit back.The Oakland native used a colorful expletive in describing Mr. Trump.Lynch created a buzz when wore a shirt that said "Everybody vs. Trump" to a game in 2017.He also weighed in on the changing face of Oakland.Lynch says he is buying real estate in the city to fight gentrification and give people a place to live.