Marshawn Lynch's high school photo may be the greatest thing ever

Social media is buzzing about Beast Mode on Tuesday, one day after the Raiders' season opener. Marshawn Lynch dominated the conversation on the field and on social media.Lynch got Raider Nation fired up early in the game with an unstoppable touchdown. But it's not the running back's talent that has legs on Tuesday, it's his look. Specifically, his high school picture shown during the broadcast.He's from Oakland and went to Oakland Tech High School.Social media immediately went nuts when the photo was shown. Sports Illustrated asked people on Twitter to make High School Marshawn a meme.Some Photoshopped his face in place of Urkel's on the poster of the old TV show "Family Matters." Others commented the feared football star looked like an insurance agent in high school.For everyone who's surprised by his old picture, just remember - Lynch went to UC Berkeley on a 3.5 GPA and 1200 SAT score.