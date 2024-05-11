1,000 birds kept for fighting found during North Bay burglary investigation, officials say

During a Rohnert Park search that started as a different case, officers say they found 1,000 birds allegedly used for fighting.

During a Rohnert Park search that started as a different case, officers say they found 1,000 birds allegedly used for fighting.

During a Rohnert Park search that started as a different case, officers say they found 1,000 birds allegedly used for fighting.

During a Rohnert Park search that started as a different case, officers say they found 1,000 birds allegedly used for fighting.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. -- A Rohnert Park burglary investigation led to the discovery of roughly 1,000 birds allegedly kept for fighting, along with five malnourished horses and two malnourished dogs, the city's Department of Public Safety said Friday.

The investigation started on March 19, when Rohnert Park officers were sent to a storage facility in the 6000 block of Commerce Boulevard to investigate an alleged burglary.

Officers soon identified Audrina Renee McPeters as a suspect in the case and she was later picked up by Santa Rosa police and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, burglary and grand theft, public safety officials said in a news release.

During a search of a home allegedly linked to the burglary in the 3400 block of Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa, officers found numerous items allegedly stolen from the victim's storage unit.

Officers also found the birds, horses and dogs at the same location and arrested Jesus Miguel Santoyo Rodriguez on suspicion of 36 misdemeanor counts of possessing gaffs and/or slashers used for bird fighting.

On April 2, Santa Rosa police arrested Jose Guadalupe Luna-Ruiz on suspicion of conspiracy, burglary, grand theft and receiving stolen property, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPDPS at (707) 584-2600 and refer to case #24-0882.