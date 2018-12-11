OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The city of Oakland has filed a federal antitrust and breach of contract lawsuit against the NFL and the Oakland Raiders to recover damages resulting from the team's "illegal move" to Las Vegas, the city announced Tuesday.

The other 31 NFL league teams are also included in the lawsuit.

The city claims the NFL violated federal antitrust laws and its own policies for team relocation.

Oakland says the team's move resulted in lost revenue, money that Oakland taxpayers invested in the Raiders and other costs.

The lawsuit will not ask the court to prevent the Raiders' move to Las Vegas or keep the team in Oakland, the city says.

"The defendants brazenly violated federal antitrust law and the league's own policies when they boycotted Oakland as a host city," City Attorney Parker said. "The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill. The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
