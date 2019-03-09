Oakland Tech Bulldogs bring home California Division 4 basketball Championship

The Oakland Technical High School Bull Dogs won the Division 4 State Championship, and they say it's determination that got them there.
The Oakland Technical High School Bulldogs are the California Division 4 Basketball Champions! #GoBulldogs! pic.twitter.com/w2ZwoFMQM7— Oakland Schools (@OUSDNews) March 9, 2019
"I'm psyched, oh this is the first time in all four of my years that we've gotten this far and I'm very proud of my team, love them very much," expressed Tiffany Siu, a point guard for Oakland Tech the day before the big game.
The team is getting lots of praise on social media for their big victory, and we at ABC7 News second those congratulations.
Way to make Oakland and the Bay Area proud, girls!