Oakland Tech Bulldogs bring home California Division 4 basketball Championship

Oakland Unified has not one, but two girls basketball teams competing for state championships this weekend.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Unified had not one, but two girls basketball teams competing for state championships this weekend, and one of them is now taking home the trophy.

The Oakland Technical High School Bull Dogs won the Division 4 State Championship, and they say it's determination that got them there.



"I'm psyched, oh this is the first time in all four of my years that we've gotten this far and I'm very proud of my team, love them very much," expressed Tiffany Siu, a point guard for Oakland Tech the day before the big game.

The team is getting lots of praise on social media for their big victory, and we at ABC7 News second those congratulations.

Way to make Oakland and the Bay Area proud, girls!

