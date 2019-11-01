SHARKS HALLOWEEN TERRITORY: San Jose family creates scary good Sharks Halloween display

While many will include zombies or ghosts, The Eichhorn Family uses hockey players.
For the third year, the Eichhorn home turned into "the Boneyard" haunted hockey rink featuring players from the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights.
"We are obviously big fans of the San Jose Sharks," Anne Eichhorn said. "So we took this as an opportunity to celebrate our city and our home team."
Coolest Halloween display? No doubt! Anne Eichhorn of San Jose has been creating @SanJoseSharks Halloween displays since 2017. This year she features the Megladons vs. the Knights. pic.twitter.com/c4754do41s— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) October 31, 2019
In 2017, Anne Eichhorn saw families decorating their homes in August for Halloween.
Despite her thinking it was too early, she wanted to get into the spirit that year and create a one-of-a-kind display in her yard.
"I went to the grocery store and I was flipping through a magazine when I saw a display with skeletons set up in the yard as pirates," Anne Eichhorn said. "So I started to think about skeletons and how my son plays hockey. Maybe I could do a display about skeletons playing hockey?"
That's where "the Boneyard" was born.
What started as an idea from a magazine turned into a fun family tradition that gets everyone involved.
"My son comes out and helps with all the hockey parts," John Eichhorn said. "My daughter comes out and does all the spiderwebs. So it has kind of become a full fun family affair."
As die-hards of the San Jose Sharks, the Eichhorn's wanted to re-create the Halloween counterparts of their favorite players.
The 2019 version features Logan Creature (Logan Couture), Chewie (Brent Burns) Mr. Shark (Patrick Marleau), Megladonnie (SJ Sharkie) and players from the Vegas Golden Knights.
Every year focuses on the biggest rivalry at the time for the Sharks.
This isn't the first year that the Eichhorn's turn their grass into "the Boneyard". They began in 2017 with a game between the @SanJoseSharks and the LA Kings. In 2018, they featured the Anaheim Ducks. This year, the focus is on one of the top rivalries in hockey. pic.twitter.com/I4dNTzEyS7— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) October 31, 2019
"We switched it up from the Ducks last year (2018) and the Kings the year before (2017) to the Knights this year," Anne Eichhorn said.
Another change came to the display in the form of Martin "Bones" Jones.
After seeing a "Game of Jones" bobble head giveaway at a game last year, Anne Eichhorn decided to build something completely new.
"We always have the away goalie in net, but this year we decided to feature Martin Jones this year," Anne Eichhorn said. "I had to cut out a whole bunch of blades to build the display."
Anne takes so much time to custom make her jerseys and even her Game of Jones display! She has Logan Creature (@Logancouture) Chewie (@Burnzie88) Mr. Shark (Patrick Marleau), Megladonnie (@sjsharkie) and even Finn the @SharksPup! pic.twitter.com/GCudRj5s50— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) October 31, 2019
The players are the obvious draw of the display, but you have to look at every single detail to see the true glory of "the Boneyard".
"There's a shield that's broken that represents Captain America," John Eichhorn said. "We even have the little touch of Finn the service dog chomping away at Vegas' mascot Chance."
The Eichhorn house has become increasingly popular thanks to social media, as well as features on Sharks broadcasts and NHL Network.
Anne Eichhorn says she loves to do the display and wants to continue to create new scenes in the years to come.
"We have had more people visit our house this year than in the 14 years that we've lived here," Anne Eichhorn said. "We have so many people stopping by and appreciating what we've done for the community, which is really neat."
Stop by their home at 354 Los Pinos Way in San Jose, Calif. to see "the Boneyard" for yourself!
The Eichhorn’s have people constantly coming over to check out the @SanJoseSharks including some of the finest from @SJFD! pic.twitter.com/e8mbjfDuD4— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) October 31, 2019