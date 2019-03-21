Sports

NCAA tournament predictions 2019: FiveThirtyEight tool updates in real-time, flags exciting games

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

Want to know just how likely it is that your bracket will get busted? The data whizzes over at FiveThirtyEight have you covered.

The website put out a tool, which updates in real-time, that tells you how likely it is that each team will win each game based on their data. And if that wasn't enough, the tool will flag any in-progress games worth your attention by ranking how exciting each one is.

So whether you are an avid fan or you're just watching to see how your bracket's doing, let FiveThirtyEight tell you how much hope to hold onto.

See the tool embedded below and on FiveThirtyEight's website.



RELATED STORIES

Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here

March Madness: Print your bracket here

March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN tournament challenge

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FiveThirtyEight and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsmarch madnessncaacollege basketballbasketballfivethirtyeight
TOP STORIES
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
President Trump to issue college campus free speech order
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in SJ breaks silence
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty in NYC
'Flintstone House': Exclusive look inside California home
Accuweather Forecast: Between storms today
Former Cal student accuses coaches, players of harassment
Show More
Study: Rat poison killing, sickening Telegraph Hill parrots
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Woman joyfully celebrates after all-clear from breast cancer
Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student played on his team
More TOP STORIES News