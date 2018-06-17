GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

San Francisco brewery trolls Cavaliers with 'LeBron Tears' IPA

EMBED </>More Videos

Bare Bottle has released a special limited-edition Hazy IPA called "LeBron Tears." (Photo by barebottle/Instagram)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco brewery is trolling LeBron James after the Cavaliers' loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Barebottle has released a special limited-edition Hazy IPA called "LeBron Tears."

VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights

In an Instagram post, the brewery said, "Little known fact: KD, Steph and Klay take opposing team's hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you."
For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfoodbeercraft beerlebron jamesalcoholCleveland CavaliersGolden State WarriorsNBAnba finalsbuzzworthyviralabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News