A San Francisco brewery is trolling LeBron James after the Cavaliers' loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Barebottle has released a special limited-edition Hazy IPA called "LeBron Tears."In an Instagram post, the brewery said, "Little known fact: KD, Steph and Klay take opposing team's hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you."