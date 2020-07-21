SF Giants kneel for national anthem during exhibition game against A's

The gesture is a nod to the recent protests following the death of George Floyd and the push for social justice.
The team posted a video to Twitter with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter."
#BlackLivesMatter— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 21, 2020
Giants Manager Gabe Kapler joined the team in kneeling.
#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler also took a knee during the anthem. pic.twitter.com/9Q2tqpVusG— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 21, 2020
Due to the coronavirus health regulations, no fans were in attendance to see the gesture at the Oakland Coliseum, but there's been an outpouring of responses on social media.
Kneeling for the anthem was started in 2016 by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a way to call attention to these issues.
The first Major League Baseball player to kneel for the national anthem was former A's catcher Bruce Maxwell, who comes from a family with a strong military background.
Maxwell talked about the decision, which he says changed his life, on ABC7's "With Authority" podcast.
Multiple #SFGiants players kneeling during the anthem. pic.twitter.com/Et6Uc4BCj9— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 21, 2020
