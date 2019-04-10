SJ Sharks hosting rally ahead of first round of playoffs at SAP Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Sharks fans are getting into playoff mode. The Sharks will open the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center Wednesday night.
Prior to the game, the Sharks will host a free street rally from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside the SAP Center on Autumn Street.
The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are still available on the Sharks' website. The least expensive tickets cost $55.
