SJSU capital improvements lead to major tennis event

At San Jose State University, the sights and sounds of construction have become commonplace as officials continue their building spree on campus."It's been a constant stream of construction workers, fencing, and work that's going on, and frankly, we have this penciled out for the next 10 years," said Charlie Faas, SJSU vice president of finance and administration.The $130-million dollar Spartan Recreation and Aquatic Center, funded by student fees, is scheduled to open next spring and will include new features such as a rock climbing wall, indoor track and two outdoor pools. Next June, construction will begin on the state-funded Science and Innovation Complex. The first phase (Interdisciplinary Science Building) will cost nearly $180-million to build.Many say these signs of progress on campus are raising the profile of Silicon Valley's only public university."Whenever I walk around and see what's happening, I get this buzz of excitement, not only for the athletics department, but more importantly, for the university and for the city of San Jose," said Marie Tuite, SJSU director of athletics."This weekend, the new privately-funded tennis complex will host the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which was previously held at Stanford University. The event used to be sponsored by Bank of the West. Officials moved the tournament to get more exposure for corporate sponsors and to expand amenities for fans and players."The stadium is very intimate. Every seat is a great seat," said tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson. "You get really close to the action."Qualifying rounds are set to take place throughout the weekend. First round matches are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.