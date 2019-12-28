49er Faithful prepare for Sunday night game against Seattle Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their final game of the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks, members of the faithful can hardly contain their excitement.There's a lot on the line at CenturyLink Field this Sunday, as the team aims to get the top seed in the NFC, along with home field advantage throughout the playoffs.ABC7 News stopped by the 49ers team store at Levi's Stadium to speak with fans ahead of the big matchup!