Sports

49er Faithful prepare for Sunday night game against Seattle Seahawks

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their final game of the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks, members of the faithful can hardly contain their excitement.

There's a lot on the line at CenturyLink Field this Sunday, as the team aims to get the top seed in the NFC, along with home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

ABC7 News stopped by the 49ers team store at Levi's Stadium to speak with fans ahead of the big matchup!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49ersseattle seahawksnflfootballnfl playoffs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends, classmates set up makeshift memorial for fatal Pleasanton crash victims
SF streets and homeless are still issues during holidays
Sonoma County Airport breaking passenger records
WATCH IN 60: 3 teens killed in crash ID'd, box truck accident, 1956 sign in SF
What you need to know about California's new privacy law
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Vallejo PD 911 dispatcher helps deliver baby over phone
Show More
6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say
What Really Matters: The Time We Have
Petition to eliminate plastic bags from Target stores
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
More TOP STORIES News