NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has "moved on" from Colin Kaepernick after last month's workout that turned into a circus.

A dispute over a waiver led to Kaepernick canceling the workout at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility and moving it to a local high school at the last minute.

Goodell said the NFL had created an opportunity and Kaepernick chose not to take it.

Jason Reid with "The Undefeated" writes the quarterback by choosing not to conform has also "shut the door on the league."

Kaepernick last played in 2016 with the 49ers, opting out of his contract after the season ended.

