TIMELINE: Here are the stadium designs the Oakland Athletics have pitched through the years

by Casey Pratt
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Through the years, Oakland Athletics fans have stared longingly at artfully crafted stadium renderings with each one striking out looking. Now, we have another architectural design plan stepping to the plate.

The A's have flirted with stadium concepts in downtown Oakland, the Coliseum Site, Fremont, San Jose, and back in Oakland again. The only thing they haven't seriously considered is a floating barge. (No territorial rights issues, am I right?)

This time they hope it is different. On the Oakland waterfront at Howard Terminal they are expecting a grand slam. It certainly looks that way on the surface, but much work needs to be done before shovels hit the dirt.

On the bright side, this renderings boneyard sure is fun to look at. One can only imagine how much each of them cost.

Watch the video above for a look at some of the A's past swing-and-miss stadium plans.

