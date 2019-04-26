Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: Warriors' Draymond Green won't turn music down for Coach Kerr

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors were back at work on Thursday, trying to blow off Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers.

But things seemed a little tense when Coach Steve Kerr was talking to the media.

Kerr wanted the music in the practice facility turned down, but Draymond Green wanted it turned up while he was doing a shooting drill.

You can see in the video that Kerr was a little bit miffed.

The Warriors play Game 6 of the playoffs Friday on ESPN.

