Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's Pacific Ocean swim: 'it made perfect sense to me'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the dip heard all around the world.

Klay Thompson credited a swim in the Pacific Ocean for his breakout playoff performance on Sunday.

Thompson came out on fire, dropping 27 points in the first half as the Warriors held off the Los Angeles Clippers 113-105 to take a 3 games to 1 lead in their series.

Afterward Thompson told ABC7's Mindi Bach when he doesn't have a game that lives up to his standards he tries to do something different. In this case it was a chilly swim that he said "healed the body and mind."

On Tuesday it was Steve Kerr's turn to wade into the Pacific Ocean remedy. The coach was asked if he ever did a Pacific Ocean reset and had an interesting response.

"I think the ocean is probably the best way to clear your mind," said Kerr, "being a Southern California kid, you know growing up on the beach, spending a lot of time in the ocean, that made perfect sense. I know people joked about and laughed about it because it's Klay, it made perfect sense to me."

The Warriors can eliminate the Clippers with a win Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.

