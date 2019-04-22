Golden State Warriors

'Healed in body and mind': Warriors' Klay Thompson says jumping in Pacific Ocean was successful pregame ritual

By Julianne Herrera
LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Klay Thompson had an outstanding shooting night in the Warriors win over the Los Angeles Clippers, but what he said after the game was almost as amazing as his performance.

Thompson started the game 7/7 and had 17 points in the first quarter.

DUBS ON 7: Hungry Klay Thompson just wants some "chowdah" after win in Boston

He went on to finish with 32 points and joined Stephen Curry as the only two players in franchise history to score 2,000 points in the playoffs.

On ABC7's "After the Game," Mindi Bach interviewed a sunglasses-wearing Thompson live and asked how he got into the zone so quickly.

"Just had good rhythm," he started. Then, after brief pause, he pivoted into telling us what was really going on.

"Actually yesterday, you know when I don't have a game that I think is of my standards I try and do something different. So yesterday I went and jumped in the Pacific Ocean. It was cold but it was worth it."

"It waked me up and healed in body and mind so I think it worked and it paid off for today."

RELATED: Warriors Klay Thompson says telling ABC7 News about this would be 'snitch move'

Keep in mind, this game was in Los Angeles. Would he do this in the much colder waters of the Bay Area coast?

Thompson pondered for a moment on live TV and after answering a few other questions returned to the subject with a final verdict.

"Pacifica Beach or Muir Beach I'm coming for you. Livestream it or something."




See more stories, pictures, and videos about the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesnba playoffslos angeles clippersnbagolden state warriorsoceansbasketballklay thompsonwarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
WARRIORS-CLIPPERS: Western Conference playoff schedule
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News