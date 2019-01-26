Klay Thompson tells @MindiABC7 about his dinner plans on our postgame show and it's excellent. #DubsOn7 #Chowdah pic.twitter.com/D1aI7ehwLe — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 27, 2019

Klay Thompson was kind enough to join ABC7 News live after the Warriors big win in Boston, but made it clear he was in a hungry hurry!After a game with as many lead changes as there were points scored by Klay, his mind seemingly began to wander..."Shoot, what do I take out of this win? We can win anywhere, anytime and we are hungry, no pun intended."While on the subject of hunger, we asked Klay, "What's for dinner?""Well I'm on the seafood capital of the nation, so I'll probably get some chowdah."Mindi also suggested lobster rolls, but Klay informed us he has to stay away from those because, "the carbs aren't my friend."