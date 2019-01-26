GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

DUBS ON 7: Hungry Klay Thompson just wants some "chowdah" after win in Boston

Klay Thompson was kind enough to join ABC7 News live after the Warriors big win in Boston, but made it clear he was in a hungry hurry! (KGO-TV)

Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Klay Thompson was kind enough to join ABC7 News live after the Warriors big win in Boston, but made it clear he was in a hungry hurry!

After a game with as many lead changes as there were points scored by Klay, his mind seemingly began to wander...

"Shoot, what do I take out of this win? We can win anywhere, anytime and we are hungry, no pun intended."

RELATED: Warriors win 10th straight, beat Celtics 115-111

While on the subject of hunger, we asked Klay, "What's for dinner?"

"Well I'm on the seafood capital of the nation, so I'll probably get some chowdah."

Mindi also suggested lobster rolls, but Klay informed us he has to stay away from those because, "the carbs aren't my friend."

