GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Ker, GM Bob Myers hold end-of-season press conference

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr spoke at an end-of-the-season press conference on Monday in Oakland, one day before the team's NBA Finals victory celebration. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr and General Manager Bob Myers held an end-of-season press conference on Monday, a day before the massive victory parade will be held in Oakland.

VIDEO: Warriors GM Bob Myers speaks at end-of-season press conference
EMBED More News Videos

Warriors GM Bob Myers spoke at the team's end-of-season press conference on Monday.

VIDEO: Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks at end-of-season press conference
EMBED More News Videos

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr spoke at an end-of-the-season press conference on Monday in Oakland, one day before the team's NBA Finals victory celebration.


#DUBSON7: Everything you need to know about the Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriors 2018 ParadeGolden State WarriorsNBAnba finalssteve kerrOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
Do's and Don'ts: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News