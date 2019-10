Warriors Media Day: Take a look behind-the-scenes as Dubs have fun at Chase Center

EMBED >More News Videos Behind-the-scenes photos from the team's first media day event at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are ready for a new season, in a new building. The Dubs will play their first game ever at Chase Center on Saturday, in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers. On Monday, the team held Media Day answering questions from numerous media outlets, engaging in photoshoots and taping videos for the new year.ABC7 went behind the scenes to grab some of the lighter moments from the Warriors.Golden State opens the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Clippers.