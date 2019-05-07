Golden State Warriors

WARRIORS-ROCKETS: Western Conference playoff schedule

Rockets' Eric Gordon (10) goes up for a shot as Warriors' Draymond Green (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are facing the Houston Rockets in the semifinals.

RELATED: Warriors limp into second round with little time to recover

The Dubs, having home court advantage, are playing the first two games in Oakland.

WARRIORS ROUND 2 SCHEDULE:

  • Game 1 WARRIORS WIN in Oakland, Sunday, April 28, 2019

  • Game 2 WARRIORS WIN in Oakland, Tuesday, April 30, 2019

  • Game 3 WARRIORS LOSE in Houston, Saturday, May 4, 2019

  • Game 4 WARRIORS LOSE in Houston, Monday, May 6, 2019

  • Game 5 in Oakland on Wednesday, May 8, 2019,

  • Game 6 in Houston on Friday, May 10, 2019

  • Game 7 in Oakland on Sunday, May 12, 2019


See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandoracle arenanba playoffskevin durantlos angeles clippersnbagolden state warriorsoracle arenabasketballklay thompsonstephen currywarrior gamesdraymond greensteve kerr
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News