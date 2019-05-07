WARRIORS-ROCKETS: Western Conference playoff schedule

RELATED: Warriors limp into second round with little time to recover
The Dubs, having home court advantage, are playing the first two games in Oakland.
WARRIORS ROUND 2 SCHEDULE:
- Game 1 WARRIORS WIN in Oakland, Sunday, April 28, 2019
- Game 2 WARRIORS WIN in Oakland, Tuesday, April 30, 2019
- Game 3 WARRIORS LOSE in Houston, Saturday, May 4, 2019
- Game 4 WARRIORS LOSE in Houston, Monday, May 6, 2019
- Game 5 in Oakland on Wednesday, May 8, 2019,
- Game 6 in Houston on Friday, May 10, 2019
- Game 7 in Oakland on Sunday, May 12, 2019
