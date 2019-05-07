WARRIORS-ROCKETS: Western Conference playoff schedule



Game 1 WARRIORS WIN in Oakland, Sunday, April 28, 2019

in Oakland, Sunday, April 28, 2019

Game 2 WARRIORS WIN in Oakland, Tuesday, April 30, 2019

in Oakland, Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Game 3 WARRIORS LOSE in Houston, Saturday, May 4, 2019

in Houston, Saturday, May 4, 2019

Game 4 WARRIORS LOSE in Houston, Monday, May 6, 2019

in Houston, Monday, May 6, 2019

Game 5 in Oakland on Wednesday, May 8, 2019,



Game 6 in Houston on Friday, May 10, 2019



Game 7 in Oakland on Sunday, May 12, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are facing the Houston Rockets in the semifinals.The Dubs, having home court advantage, are playing the first two games in Oakland.