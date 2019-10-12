Golden State Warriors team store opens at Chase Center

"This is the nicest team store by far. I think that we will maybe be on par, maybe even better like the best NBA team store around," said Deveion McClain-Hall of the Warriors Shop.
The new team shop is three stories of Warriors heaven for every Golden State fan.
RELATED: Warriors prep for first game at Chase Center, give sneak peek of new team shop
They have items for toddlers, kids, women, and men. From onesies to custom jerseys, this shop has everything Dub Nation could ever want.
"We like to have everything in stock," McClain-Hall said.
The .@warriors shop at @ChaseCenter has everything, I mean everything you could ever want! Video coming soon on @abc7newsbayarea #DubNation #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/mILI2xh1Ma— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 12, 2019
One of the more popular items will likely be the custom jersey station, where fans can make their favorite Warriors jersey.
"We have a customization jersey up top, so people can come in now and get any name, any player at any time," said McClain-Hall.
Go here for more on the Warriors Shop.
Go here fore more info on the Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors.