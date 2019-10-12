Golden State Warriors team store opens at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors fans rejoice, the Warriors Shop at Chase Center is now open."This is the nicest team store by far. I think that we will maybe be on par, maybe even better like the best NBA team store around," said Deveion McClain-Hall of the Warriors Shop.The new team shop is three stories of Warriors heaven for every Golden State fan.They have items for toddlers, kids, women, and men. From onesies to custom jerseys, this shop has everything Dub Nation could ever want."We like to have everything in stock," McClain-Hall said.One of the more popular items will likely be the custom jersey station, where fans can make their favorite Warriors jersey."We have a customization jersey up top, so people can come in now and get any name, any player at any time," said McClain-Hall.