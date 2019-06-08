Warriors superfans bring energy and spirit to NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors superfans were amped-up and ready for Friday's game four against the Raptors. They brought the energy and the fun to try and help the Dubs dunk a victory.Five-year-old Miles Krogue is giving a shout-out to his favorite team, Miles could be the youngest Superfan ever."We gotta get some 3 pointers," said Miles.We first met the die-hard fan when he was only three-- sinking three-pointers inside his house every which way.Play by play commentary of the game is Miles' new favorite thing. Miles loves his Steph Curry jersey, he never takes it off."We can convince him 50 percent of the time to not to wear the jersey to church, the rest of the time he wears it to bed," said Miles' mother Marissa Krogue.Robin Schreiber is ready with her signature sweaters and t-shirts. You may know her as 'DanceCam mom', star of the JumboTron at every Warriors game showing off her classic moves. This retired teacher from Redwood City even has her own bobblehead."I think I bring energy to the crowd, the Dubs do better when 'Roaracle' Arena comes alive," said Schreiber.Schreiber also does a rap parody of Drake on her Instagram page.