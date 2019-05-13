Western Conference Finals will be a Curry family affair

The Trailblazers defeated the Nuggets today in Denver winning that semifinals series 4 games to 3.
WARRIORS-TRAIL BLAZERS: 2019 Western Conference Finals Schedule
It's Portland's first conference finals appearance since 2000.
Sonya and Dell Curry told ESPN's Rachel Nichols they plan to flip a coin to decide which parent roots for which son and wears his team gear.
This will be the Warriors and Trailblazers third postseason match up.
They met in the semis in 2016 and the first round in 2017.
Game 1 of this year's Western Conference Finals is Tuesday at Oracle Arena.
