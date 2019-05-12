Golden State Warriors

WARRIORS-TRAIL BLAZERS: 2019 Western Conference Finals Schedule

By Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There are so many layers to this year's NBA Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors are hungry for the coveted 3-peat, there's the Stephen and Seth Curry sibling rivalry, and Portland superstar Damian Lillard is from Oakland.

Needless to say, this should be fun.

WESTERN CONF. FINALS SCHEDULE:

  • WARRIORS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS: Game 1 in Oakland at 6 p.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2019


  • WARRIORS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS: Game 2 in Oakland at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019


  • WARRIORS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS: Game 3 away at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019


  • WARRIORS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS: Game 4 away at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019


  • *WARRIORS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS: Game 5 in Oakland at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019


  • *WARRIORS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS: Game 6 away at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019


  • *WARRIORS VS. TRAIL BLAZERS: Game 7 in Oakland at 6 p.m. on Sunday May 26, 2019



* - If necessary

