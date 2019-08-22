Young basketball player with viral video wants to be just like Stephen Curry

Luca's mom recorded and posted the video to their "Brothers Who Ball" instagram account that the now 4-year-old shares with his 7-year-old brother Valentino.
This one is for the lefties! pic.twitter.com/zXoSF0MxmG— Valentino & Luca (@brotherswhoball) August 5, 2019
She says Valentino taught Luca how to play basketball when he was barely a year old.
Both boys have been playing on teams since they were three years old, respectively. "They love sports and hope to both be in the NBA someday, like Steph Curry and his brother Seth," according to their mother.
