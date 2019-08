Young basketball player with viral video wants to be just like Stephen Curry

This one is for the lefties! pic.twitter.com/zXoSF0MxmG — Valentino & Luca (@brotherswhoball) August 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two young brothers hope to grow up to be the next Steph and Seth Curry.Luca's mom recorded and posted the video to their " Brothers Who Ball " instagram account that the now 4-year-old shares with his 7-year-old brother Valentino.She says Valentino taught Luca how to play basketball when he was barely a year old.Both boys have been playing on teams since they were three years old, respectively. "They love sports and hope to both be in the NBA someday, like Steph Curry and his brother Seth," according to their mother.