San Francisco Giants pose for 'back-to-school' photos on 1st day of Spring Training 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's picture day for some of our favorite players with the San Francisco Giants! The team, having a little fun on the first day of Spring Training, tweeted pictures of some fan favorites.They show 14 players holding up a board with questions about their age, their favorite color, their favorite food and what they want to be when they grow up.The Panda, Pablo Sandoval, is smiling ear to ear in his picture.His board says: "I am 33 years old. I want to be a baseball player when I grow up, my favorite color is black," and "I love Hunter Pence."Other players, holding-up hilarious first-day-of-spring training boards include Hunter Pence, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt wants to be a race car driver when he grows up!