SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's picture day for some of our favorite players with the San Francisco Giants!
The team, having a little fun on the first day of Spring Training, tweeted pictures of some fan favorites.
RELATED: San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's hold second full-squad workouts
They show 14 players holding up a board with questions about their age, their favorite color, their favorite food and what they want to be when they grow up.
See all the photos here:
The Panda, Pablo Sandoval, is smiling ear to ear in his picture.
His board says: "I am 33 years old. I want to be a baseball player when I grow up, my favorite color is black," and "I love Hunter Pence."
RELATED: A's Manager Bob Melvin talks about being 'last team standing' in Oakland
Other players, holding-up hilarious first-day-of-spring training boards include Hunter Pence, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt wants to be a race car driver when he grows up!
San Francisco Giants pose for 'back-to-school' photos on 1st day of Spring Training 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News