Sports

San Francisco Giants pose for 'back-to-school' photos on 1st day of Spring Training 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's picture day for some of our favorite players with the San Francisco Giants!

The team, having a little fun on the first day of Spring Training, tweeted pictures of some fan favorites.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's hold second full-squad workouts

They show 14 players holding up a board with questions about their age, their favorite color, their favorite food and what they want to be when they grow up.

See all the photos here:

The Panda, Pablo Sandoval, is smiling ear to ear in his picture.

His board says: "I am 33 years old. I want to be a baseball player when I grow up, my favorite color is black," and "I love Hunter Pence."

RELATED: A's Manager Bob Melvin talks about being 'last team standing' in Oakland

Other players, holding-up hilarious first-day-of-spring training boards include Hunter Pence, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt wants to be a race car driver when he grows up!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballspring trainingphotos
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News