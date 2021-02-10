Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey; Jeep ad on pause

HIGHLANDS, New Jersey -- Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey, prompting Jeep to put on pause the Super Bowl television commercial that features him.

The National Park Service confirmed Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area November 14, 2020.

He received three citations for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a spokeswoman for Gateway National Recreation Area said.

ALSO READ | Sam Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's son, sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

Gateway National Recreation Area is federal land, governed by the US Park Service, and the summons was issued by US Park Police.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey.


Springsteen would have to appear before a magistrate in federal court in Newark at some point, though it's possible the case will be settled out of court.
Springsteen did not drink until he was 22, influenced by his father, who struggled with alcoholism, he wrote in his 2016 autobiography "Born to Run."

"My experience with my father had been enough," he wrote.

ALSO READ | Springsteen helps Jersey 4 Jersey raise $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

The news of the arrest came on the heels of two high-profile appearances by Springsteen. On Jan. 20, Springsteen performed as part of President Joe Biden's inauguration, singing "Land of Hope and Dreams" in front of the Lincoln Memorial. While during Sunday's Super Bowl, he appeared in a Jeep ad filmed in Kansas that urged people to find common ground.


Jeep released a statement saying it "would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate." But the company said, "it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established."

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countymiddletownduiarrestbruce springsteenentertainmentdrunk drivingmusicrock musicdwi
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daytime Alameda robbery linked to other Bay Area incidents
California Dreaming: Cultural diversity in the Golden State
San Franciscans call for change amid string of violent crimes
North Bay restaurant closes after backlash over BLM mask
Suspect arrested in SF carjacking, kidnapping of 2 children
Chevron still trying to determine what leaked into SF Bay
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Show More
CA's 1st cases of South African variant confirmed in Bay Area
South Bay officials urge public to avoid Lunar New Year gatherings
'Hero' officer Goodman warned Romney away from Capitol mob: VIDEO
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
More TOP STORIES News