Students at St. Theresa School in Oakland write letters of support to Ukrainian children

More than 200 students, ranging from TK through 8th grade, are writing letters to children who fled the war.
"Every morning in social studies we see the news and honestly it's pretty sad to watch," said Brianna Coyle, 7th grade student.
Middle school teacher Chris Lynch came up with the idea as a way for students to process some sadness and support Ukraine.
"Let's write to these students and say we've got your back," said Lynch. "We're with you. Someone halfway around the world is thinking of you."
The students letters will be sent to refugee children from Ukraine who fled to the Czech Republic.