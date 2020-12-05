San Mateo County holds off on early stay-at-home order as other Bay Area counties tighten restrictions

"San Mateo will not at this time be issuing a new local stay-at-home order and will continue to work with business and community leaders on adherence to existing guidelines," San Mateo County officials said in a statement.
RELATED: 5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday, not waiting for state's timeline
The statement reemphasized that residents continue to follow the existing measures under the state's purple tier.
"The measures we are taking emphasize individual and collective responsibility. With the vaccine coming soon, now more than ever, this is a critical time to stay focused on the key behaviors that protect our communities," added San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow.
But San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said he respectfully disagrees.
VIDEO: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
"We have to take a pause, and that is going to require additional sacrifice," said Canepa, urging his county health officials to follow the lead of neighboring counties.
"The numbers might be different here in San Mateo County, but remember the virus doesn't know the difference between county lines," he stressed.
The new restrictions would eliminate all indoor and outdoor dining, restricting restaurants to takeout only. Bars and wineries would have to close, along with hair salons, nail salons and other personal care services.
"We are kind of happy our health officer in San Mateo is holding off," said Dominick Chirichillo, owner of Domenico Winery winery in San Carlos.
RELATED: Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
He said the next few weeks before Christmas are some of the busiest of the year so he's glad he won't have to shut down outdoor dining on Sunday night. But the uncertainty remains.
"We had high hopes for the holidays. Now with the potential shutdown and shelter-in-place, it's going to be difficult," he said.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic