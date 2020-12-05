San Mateo County holds off on early stay-at-home order as other Bay Area counties tighten restrictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6032559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governments around the country are looking at ways to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. One way is to institute a shelter-in-place-order. But what does that mean and how does it work? We broke it down for you.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As five Bay Area counties prepare to implement harsher COVID-19 regulations on Sunday, San Mateo County is holding off."San Mateo will not at this time be issuing a new local stay-at-home order and will continue to work with business and community leaders on adherence to existing guidelines," San Mateo County officials said in a statement.The statement reemphasized that residents continue to follow the existing measures under the state's purple tier."The measures we are taking emphasize individual and collective responsibility. With the vaccine coming soon, now more than ever, this is a critical time to stay focused on the key behaviors that protect our communities," added San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow.But San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said he respectfully disagrees."We have to take a pause, and that is going to require additional sacrifice," said Canepa, urging his county health officials to follow the lead of neighboring counties."The numbers might be different here in San Mateo County, but remember the virus doesn't know the difference between county lines," he stressed.The new restrictions would eliminate all indoor and outdoor dining, restricting restaurants to takeout only. Bars and wineries would have to close, along with hair salons, nail salons and other personal care services."We are kind of happy our health officer in San Mateo is holding off," said Dominick Chirichillo, owner of Domenico Winery winery in San Carlos.He said the next few weeks before Christmas are some of the busiest of the year so he's glad he won't have to shut down outdoor dining on Sunday night. But the uncertainty remains."We had high hopes for the holidays. Now with the potential shutdown and shelter-in-place, it's going to be difficult," he said.