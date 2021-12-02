'Femineer' club offers STEM program to help girls excel at Bay Area school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5220031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At first glance, watching a group of middle school girls giggle and squish sticky balls of light blue slime seems like an arts and crafts project come to life. But added to the recipe of one part glue, one part detergent, is a whole lot of girl power at Alameda's She STEMs.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of girls from Ygnacio Valley High in Concord is working to break through the glass ceiling.The "Femineer" club is an after-school program for budding female engineers.It is intended to give girls a chance to be front and center in a "STEM" program (that focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics) that's usually dominated by boys.They are using a kit to build their own working robots."I get to meet new people and I also enjoy the imaginary part and the creative part of engineering," said student Sarah Richnavsky.In May, the girls will take part in a showcase that will feature their creations.Eventually, the organizers plan to roll this out to other campuses.