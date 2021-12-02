Education

'Femineer' club offers STEM program to help girls excel at Bay Area school

"I also enjoy the imaginary part and the creative part of engineering."
EMBED <>More Videos

'Femineer' club offers STEM program to help girls at Bay Area school

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of girls from Ygnacio Valley High in Concord is working to break through the glass ceiling.

The "Femineer" club is an after-school program for budding female engineers.

It is intended to give girls a chance to be front and center in a "STEM" program (that focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics) that's usually dominated by boys.

RELATED: East Bay teens create STEM camp to inspire young girls
EMBED More News Videos

At first glance, watching a group of middle school girls giggle and squish sticky balls of light blue slime seems like an arts and crafts project come to life. But added to the recipe of one part glue, one part detergent, is a whole lot of girl power at Alameda's She STEMs.



They are using a kit to build their own working robots.

"I get to meet new people and I also enjoy the imaginary part and the creative part of engineering," said student Sarah Richnavsky.

RELATED: STEM Story: ABC7 Meteorologist recounts her journey into a STEM field

In May, the girls will take part in a showcase that will feature their creations.

Eventually, the organizers plan to roll this out to other campuses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationconcordcomputershigh schooltechnologyteensciencestudentswomen
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News