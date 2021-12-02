'Femineer' club offers STEM program to help girls excel at Bay Area school

The "Femineer" club is an after-school program for budding female engineers.
It is intended to give girls a chance to be front and center in a "STEM" program (that focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics) that's usually dominated by boys.
They are using a kit to build their own working robots.
"I get to meet new people and I also enjoy the imaginary part and the creative part of engineering," said student Sarah Richnavsky.
In May, the girls will take part in a showcase that will feature their creations.
Eventually, the organizers plan to roll this out to other campuses.