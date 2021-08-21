Family of hip hop artist Stephen 'Baba Zumbi' Gaines hires attorneys to investigate hospital death

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of a Bay Area hip hop artist has hired attorneys to investigate his death at a Berkeley Hospital.Jorge Guerrero better known as artist Deuce Eclipse says Stephen Gaines also known as Baba Zumbi was his best friend."He was a warm, kind hearted person, he loved to be peaceful, he loved to do music, he loved to make people feel good with his music," said Deuce Eclipse.Deuce says Gaines who he called Steve or Zum was a loving father to three boys."He's an incredible father, he loved them very much, they were his everything."Gaines' family has now hired attorneys to investigate what they believe is his suspicious death here at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center last Friday."It is our sense and the family's sense that something very terrible went on in the hospital that caused his death," said attorney Elizabeth Grossman.Attorneys Elizabeth Grossman and Lyn Agre say Gaines went to the hospital not feeling well.Berkeley police say they received a call for a patient in an altercation with nurses and security staff."We do not know that to be true we do not have the full facts," said Agre.It's unclear how or why Gaines died. The family's attorneys say they have reason to believe there is video.In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Sutter Health writes, "Due to our compliance with state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to comment."The family's attorneys say they are looking at all of the factors surrounding his death."We won't and can't discount race," said Agre.There will be a celebration of life this Sunday in Oakland at the Township Commons at Brooklyn Basin from 1-6."What comes from this is the lesson of, I'm just glad I was able to give him his flowers while he was still here," said Deuce Eclipse.