What stores are open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021?

Target, Walmart and more announced earlier in the year that they'll close their doors on Turkey Day for a second consecutive year. Big retailers are starting to push back on the decades-long trend of starting in-store shopping after supper, pushing consumers to hunt for Black Friday sales online.
Yet some companies, like big-name drugstore CVS Health and supermarket chain Whole Foods Market, will remain open on Thursday, Nov. 25, with regular holiday hours at most locations.
Here's what we know about store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
Walmart - Closed
The corporation announced over the summer that its department and grocery stores will close on Thanksgiving "as a 'thank you' to associates." Walmart has not yet announced its hours of operation on Black Friday.
Target - Closed
For the second year in a row, Target will remain closed all day on Thanksgiving.
"The response was so positive that we'll carry it forward this year," the company announced in January.
Black Friday store hours vary by location, according to Target's website.
Kroger - Open
Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and its other subsidiaries will remain open on Thanksgiving Day "to ensure our customers have access to the ingredients they need for a great holiday," a Kroger spokesperson told ABC Owned TV Stations in a statement.
Most stores will close at or before 5 p.m. local time.
Trader Joe's - Closed
Trader Joe's stores are closed nationwide on Thanksgiving, along with Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Grocery stores will close at 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Bed Bath & Beyond - Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond retail stores are shutting their doors on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen 6 a.m. local time for Black Friday.
BJ's Wholesale Club - Closed
The company said it's carrying on its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day so "team members to spend time with family and friends" and "rest and recharge." BJ's warehouse clubs will reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m. local time.
Costco - Closed
CVS - Open
Many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24-hours stores, will remain open with regular hours on Thanksgiving, but some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday, the company told ABC Owned TV Stations in a statement.
"We'd recommend calling ahead to your local store, or visiting cvs.com to confirm local store and pharmacy hours," the statement read.
Dick's Sporting Goods - Closed
The retailer will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, and most locations will be open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. local time on Black Friday.
Dollar General - Open
Dollar General stores nationwide will be open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.
Home Depot - Closed
The home improvement retailer is closed on Thanksgiving and reopens for Black Friday, with store hours depending on location. Home Depot also closes its doors each year on New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Christmas.
Kohl's - Closed
The department store is closing its doors Nov. 25 "to allow more associates to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with family and loved ones." Kohl's stores reopen nationwide at 5 a.m. local time for Black Friday shopping.
Lowe's - Closed
Macy's - Closed
Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with curbside pickup available at select store. The department store will reopen the next day 6 a.m. local time for Black Friday.
Walgreens - Open
Most Walgreen stores, along with its 24-hour pharmacies, will be open with regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day. Some pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Customers can check out Walgreens' store locator for more details.
Whole Foods - Open
The supermarket chain opens with modified hours on Thanksgiving Day -- as well as Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Whole Foods is closed on Christmas.