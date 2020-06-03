SF nonprofit, Real Options for City Kids, reinvents summer camp during pandemic

It has been a lonely time for kids isolating at home. Real Options for City Kids, a nonprofit serving young people in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood, had to suspend its summer camp program that attracts about 130 elementary and middle school students.
RELATED: Summer camps to reopen in San Francisco, Marin County with restrictions amid COVID-19
"Typically our summer camp programs are nine to five every day, so I think we'd be kidding ourselves that we try to replicate that," said Curt Yagi, executive director.
So its staff, kept together by economic recovery funds, have scrambled to devise a virtual summer program from scratch over a series of Zoom calls. It was challenging to figure out what does and doesn't work virtually.
"We would practice the lesson plan in front of each other and see how it came off virtually, and we would give positive or, you know, constructive feedback," explained Gina Patterson, director of programs.
Summer is a time when camp provides social skills development through sports, creative arts projects and reading. It also teaches kids how to share, compromise and communicate.
RELATED: Parents angry with Camp Galileo for refusal to refund fees despite cancellation of summer camps
That's why Real Options for City Kids, or ROCK, had to do some thoughtful problem-solving, especially when some families don't have internet connections or have limited resources.
There will be live interactive programs as well as others available on demand.
"For those who can't interact like that, we try to do like scavenger hunts or some kind of incentive program that they can then present later to show that they were part of the class or something they actually physically have to do," said Patterson.
Summer camp will be daily this month, then transition to a lighter schedule in July, fulfilling a need as the ROCK staff re-imagined how to achieve the same goals as a traditional camp.
Executive director Yagi noted, "Being able to have opportunities for kids to be social with one another, I think that's really key. Allowing kids who have been cooped up and haven't had their friends over to play... have them see each other."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions