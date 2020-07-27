Coronavirus California

Sunnyvale Community Services provides back-to-school supplies for families in need

By

School supplies are loaded into a car in Sunnyvale, Calif. on Monday, July 27, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the heart of Silicon Valley, a stream of cars rolled into the Sunnyvale Community Services Center parking lot Monday in search of free school supplies.

Anxious parents were there to pick up much-needed items, including free book bags - even though books won't be placed in them any time soon.

RELATED: CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools

"Whether or not the schools are going to be open, the children want to and need to be ready to learn," said Sunnyvale Community Services Center Executive Director Marie Bernard. "These backpacks are going to give them the school supplies they will use whether or not they are sheltering in place or going to school."

There were 1,600 families in need who were helped last year. Now the number is up to 2,000, according to the Community Services Center. Families are provided with $100 worth of school supplies -- everything from pencils, paper, crayons, binders, folders, and a $45 gift card to buy a new pair of shoes.

A second backpack giveaway will be held on Aug. 3.

Families living in Sunnyvale are asked to pre-register by phone at 408-738-4321 and show up during their appointment window.

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home

Donations from big tech companies Google, Facebook, Linkedin, and NetApp made the event possible, showing there's need in Sunnyvale, too.

There really is poverty in every part of the county and every part of the Bay Area," Bernard said. "In Sunnyvale, the working poor - people who have lost a lot of their jobs are suffering the most."

More than 800 families have signed on to the Sunnyvale Community Services Center rent assistance program since the pandemic hit, and there are fears that number could continue to grow as the crisis lingers on.

"(These) students, we need them to be ready to learn because this is our future here in Silicon Valley. We need to have our children to be ready to learn and thrive," Bernard said.

VIDEO: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsunnyvaleback to schoolcoronavirus californiacoronavirusonline learningdonationsstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: $52M to be sent to Central Valley for COVID-19 relief
Newsom announces $52M investment to help Central Valley amid pandemic
DC to quarantine travelers from California
Representatives demand $600 weekly unemployment extension
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces $52M investment to help Central Valley amid pandemic
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Senate GOP to unveil proposal for next stimulus package: LIVE
Representatives demand $600 weekly unemployment extension
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
DC to quarantine travelers from California
Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as 'conscience' of Congress
Show More
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome their first child
President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
Oakland Zoo reopens: Animals, humans reunite
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Review underway for SF schools named after presidents, historic figures
More TOP STORIES News