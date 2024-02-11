'Safe Space': Marin Co. teen center hosts drug-free Super Bowl watch party

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a unique Super Bowl watch party is planned for teens and young adults looking for a safe space to see the big game, free of drinks and drugs.

"Over here, we're going to have a hotdog stand, cotton candy machine," said Sally Newson.

Newson is getting ready for the Super Bowl at Karma Club, a free afterschool space for teens, which she opened last summer located inside the Northgate Mall in Terra Linda.

"It gives them a sense of community, a sense of belonging and purpose," Newson said.

Karma Club is hosting a watch party Sunday, giving young people like Stephanie Medina a fun, safe space to watch the game.

"During the big game, there's going to be a lot of emotions -- good and bad. I feel like here you can have a calm place where you can watch it," Medina said.

Away from drugs and alcohol. Marin-based substance abuse prevention nonprofit, Alcohol Justice, is co-hosting the event.

"We said, this would be a great place to have a safe space for teens to watch sports, whether alcohol is an issue in their home or not. But perhaps there's parties and they have no other option to be around drinking parties," said David Thompson from Alcohol Justice.

Thompson says videos like the one in the player above were created by teens to challenge the message of some Super Bowl beer ads.

"We're concerned about the alcohol industry targeting youth," Thompson said.

"We want to provide modeling and action of how to show teens how to have a blast and fun without drugs and alcohol," Newson said.

"I think it's cool. They're going to have pizza and photo booths," Medina said.

Medina is ready to cheer on the Niners while hanging in a safe space with her friends.

