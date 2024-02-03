Super Bowl 2024 updates: ABC7 coverage of 49ers vs. Chiefs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII, another chance to claim the NFL championship title following a loss to the Chiefs in 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about the game and the Niners' road to the championship:

When and where is the Super Bowl?

Kick off for Super Bowl LVIII is at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How to watch pre-game press conferences and more live

We'll be streaming live coverage of the 49ers ahead of the Super Bowl in the video player above, on the ABC7 News app, or by downloading the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Google TV.