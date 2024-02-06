11-year-old reporter whiz Jeremiah Fennell picks 49ers to win Super Bowl

Eleven-year-old Las Vegas sports reporter Jeremiah Fennell has picked the 49ers to win against Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players took to the microphones for Opening Night of Super Bowl week.

Among the reporters in attendance, was an 11-year-old who you might have seen on TV before. That youngster spoke with ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone in Las Vegas.

49ers fans, Blue Man Group, and Sourdough Sam means the Super Bowl must be near.

"I mean honestly, I just think it's going to be a great eventful game. I've been here interviewing both sides, the Chiefs and the 49ers," said Jeremiah Fennell.

Eleven-year-old Jeremiah might just be one of the smartest people at this opening night of Super Bowl week. He's already interviewing the big stars.

He surely knows Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Trent Williams; but he might not know what 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk used to eat before a game.

"Back in the day, I used to do some weird things. Steak, spaghetti, sweet potatoes, eggs, those kinds of things. Now honestly, it depends what time the game is but I keep it pretty standard," said Juszczyk.

Young Jeremiah might not know that many of the players like to play a lot of video games.

"Yeah I like Madden. I play madden. If I got some downtime I'll play a few games," said 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis.

But if pushed to really evaluate this game, Jeremiah knows what's up.

"They're both hungry, they're both really great roosters, and they're both healthy which is the most important part of football so I really think it's going to be a really good game," said Jeremiah.

Sadly even now during Super Bowl week, Dallas Cowboys fan Super Cowboy won't admit who's the real team.

"Deep down, are you going for the Niners?" we asked.

"Absolutely not," was his only reply.

But that's okay, as long as smart minds like Jeremiah prevail. Little man will even pick a winner if pushed to do so.

"I mean if I had to choose, if you're making me choose I'd pick the Niners cause I'm a Raider and I'd be violating Raider Nation law if I was to root for the Chiefs under any circumstances, but that's only if I had to pick," said Jeremiah.

