Las Vegas steakhouse with vintage SF atmosphere booked solid through Super Bowl week

We are now just days away from Super Bowl 58, and the Las Vegas strip's oldest steakhouse, Golden Steer, says it is booked solid.

We are now just days away from Super Bowl 58, and the Las Vegas strip's oldest steakhouse, Golden Steer, says it is booked solid.

We are now just days away from Super Bowl 58, and the Las Vegas strip's oldest steakhouse, Golden Steer, says it is booked solid.

We are now just days away from Super Bowl 58, and the Las Vegas strip's oldest steakhouse, Golden Steer, says it is booked solid.

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- We are now just days away from Super Bowl 58 and the Las Vegas strip's oldest steakhouse says it is booked solid.

We're talking about the Golden Steer Steakhouse, known for its old-school style reminiscent of the California Gold Rush days.

Elvis, Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe were all regulars the restaurant.

It's located in the shadows of some of Las Vegas's newest hotels. Not only is it the oldest steakhouse on the strip, but one with a 'City by the Bay' kind of feel to it.

Super Bowl 2024 updates: ABC7 coverage of 49ers vs. Chiefs

"If you walk into the Golden Steer, you're going to feel like you're touching and feeling that atmosphere that was San Francisco back in the 60s and 70s," said Amanda Signorelli, who runs the restaurant with her husband.

She says the restaurant has been in her family for many years.

It actually used to be on San Francisco Street and located in San Francisco Plaza, now called Frisco Plaza.

The Rat Pack were regulars, along with Elvis who was said to be seen eating burgers at the bar when he first started coming.

The San Francisco feel is what likely attracted baseball great and San Francisco-native Joe DiMaggio here many many years ago.

MORE: Here's a look inside Las Vegas bar made up of ice, giving Super Bowl fans a 'cool' experience

"Joe DiMaggio, Marilyn Monroe here at the Golden Steer. We actually have two Joe DiMaggio booths. As we like to say, we have one Joe DiMaggio booth for when him and Marilyn were happy and one when they were not so much," Signorelli said.

It appears that the whose who of the NFL know all about the Golden Steer. Signorelli says the restaurant has been overbooked for this Super Bowl week for nearly three months.

'We're actually opening 30 minutes early to try to accommodate walk-ins," she said.

As to Joe DiMaggio, there aren't any stories about a specific meal he would eat, but Marilyn Monroe was said to have a specific diet when she came. One that consisted of simply a ribeye steak and carrots.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live