ABC7 News crew takes on Kansas City station at Las Vegas Super Bowl Experience

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- For San Francisco fans heading to Las Vegas, the Super Bowl experience opens Wednesday. Fans can test their physical skills on the field.

Weightlifting, throwing, running, and even jumping will all be available to fans at the event. Even the organizers have their favorite skill challenges.

"I am a speed demon, yes!"

While setup is still be happening, we were able to pull some strings so we could kick some field goals. That said, no one wants to kick by themselves.

So we went against the real competition: Kansas City. ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone representing ABC7 News and the San Francisco Bay Area, against Cody Holyoke of the ABC affiliate in Kansas City. Cody seemed to think J.R. was working him when he saw the ABC7 News reporter kick one through the uprights during their practice round.

"Oh great, I'm getting - you just hustled me!" said Holyoke.

"No, no, no, no," replied Stone.

Sadly, that kick may have been as good as it got for both journalists.

"I saw Jake Moody last night but I didn't really talk with him about this," said J.R.

Cody struggled a bit.

"Nope I scraped it," said Cody as the kick missed the uprights.

"I thought it was good, it was a hard kick," replied Stone.

Perry High School in Queens Creek, Arizona is throwing their support behind their star alum 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

"I've done much more soccer than football," said Cody.

But let's be honest. J.R. didn't do much better.

"Second time's a charm, oh almost, dang!" said Stone who then missed several field goals. "I just don't want to pull anything you know, old age!"

J.R. even fell straight on his rear at one point, blaming it on the turf that did come up.

"It wasn't really much of a showdown. Clearly, you win this," said Holyoke who continued saying, "I'm just glad that our team is on the field with really good athletes. I don't have to deal with them. Kansas City is in a wonderful place right now, fourth super bowl in five years."

"We're focused on the Deebo Show, hoping for a McCaffrey show," said Stone.

"I like the idea of leaving it up to the pros to do this kind of stuff," continued J.R.

"Yes, clearly we are in no shape to be on the football field," said Cody.

The two the smiled and shook hands.

The Super Bowl experience costs $25 for those looking to go Wednesday and $50 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

