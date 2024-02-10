SF law enforcement, 1st responders gear up for Super Bowl Sunday: 'Please don't do dumb stuff'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's all about the 49ers, and San Francisco city officials want you to celebrate safely.

"Let's focus our energy and excitement on the team and the fun and let's do so safely. Let's go Niners! Let's go Niners," said Mayor London Breed.

Wearing red and gold, Mayor Breed hyped the crowd at the city's East Cut where 1,500 49er faithfuls are set to meet for a watch party on Sunday. Law enforcement is gearing up to be deployed across the city.

"We are working with the sheriff. We have Sheriff Miyamoto and his team. We have California Highway Patrol, will be closing some of the freeway off ramps," said SFPD Chief William Scott.

"We are all here for you. Please don't do dumb stuff," said Jeanine Nicholson, Chief of the San Francisco Fire Department.

Police will be shutting down several highway off-ramps in San Francisco following the Super Bowl along with other traffic impacts.

A message that was reassuring for a 49er faithful who remembers vividly the last Super Bowl win.

"The last one that was 30 years ago. I was maybe 20, 21 years old. I want to see another Super Bowl," said Sam Maneh, Daly City resident.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management is increasing staffing to be ready for a surge in emergency calls.

"On a night like a Super Bowl, it's going to be busier. We know that and we really want people to think about that 911 is for life safety. We want people to use it when there is a life safety issue," said Mary Ellen Carroll, Executive Director of the Department of Emergency Management.

San Francisco 49ers fans from across the country arrived in Las Vegas Friday ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

One of those 911 dispatchers is Cathy Osorio. After 19 years in the department, she unintentionally had the weekend off and is headed to Vegas.

"I definitely plan to come back for the parade. I will be here," said Osorio.

We chatted with two San Francisco 49er greats that know what it feel to win a Super Bowl and have a parade.

"This is a Super Bowl 23 ring. He's got Super Bowl 24 on and they are back-to-back rings.

We are probably one of one or two teams that have gone back-to-back World Champions," said Darryl Pollard.

Former 49er quarterback and Super Bowl champion John Pay had some advice for the team.

"Just have fun. Smile out there. Live in the moment and you will end up winning," said Paye.

Former 49er cornerback and Super Bowl Champion Darryl Pollard had an aggressive take to bring the trophy and rings home.

"I just recall doing a lot of sharpening everything. Sharpening your blade. It's study. Its film study. Its guys getting together and individually watching film," said Pollard and added, "We got to close the door hard. Step on the jugular vein. Choke them out."

