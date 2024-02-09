Here are the SF traffic closures scheduled for after the Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Preparations for the Super Bowl aren't happening just in Vegas as San Francisco plans for traffic closures following the game.
Sunday in San Francisco there will be traffic closures in parts of the Mission District and freeway off-ramps will be closed. This is similar to what happened during the NFC championship game.
Some MUNI buses will also be re-routed in some areas of the City. The MUNI fleet is now also repping the 49ers, displaying "GO NINERS!" messages.
Caltrans and CHP will be assisting SFPD with the closures.
Caltrans says there are multiple off-ramp closures scheduled along Highways 101 and 280 in San Francisco on Sunday.
The closures are planned from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Here's a list:
If you need somewhere to watch the game, the 49ers are hosting their official Super Bowl watch party at Thrive City in San Francisco.
It all starts right outside of Chase Center at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon ahead of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The party is free, but fans are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite.
