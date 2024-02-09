Here are the SF traffic closures scheduled for after the Super Bowl

Police will be shutting down several highway off-ramps in San Francisco following the Super Bowl along with other traffic impacts.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Preparations for the Super Bowl aren't happening just in Vegas as San Francisco plans for traffic closures following the game.

Sunday in San Francisco there will be traffic closures in parts of the Mission District and freeway off-ramps will be closed. This is similar to what happened during the NFC championship game.

Some MUNI buses will also be re-routed in some areas of the City. The MUNI fleet is now also repping the 49ers, displaying "GO NINERS!" messages.

Caltrans and CHP will be assisting SFPD with the closures.

Caltrans says there are multiple off-ramp closures scheduled along Highways 101 and 280 in San Francisco on Sunday.

The closures are planned from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Here's a list:

US-101 Southbound, Cesar Chavez St. off-ramp

US-101 Northbound, Cesar Chavez St. off-ramp

US-101 Northbound, Mission St./Duboce St. off-ramp

I-280 Northbound, San Jose Ave off-ramp

I-280 Northbound, Geneva Ave off-ramp

I-280 Southbound, Geneva Ave off-ramp

If you need somewhere to watch the game, the 49ers are hosting their official Super Bowl watch party at Thrive City in San Francisco.

It all starts right outside of Chase Center at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon ahead of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The party is free, but fans are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite.

