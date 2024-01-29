49ers fans rush to get NFC Champion shirts as team moves on to Super Bowl

49ers fans were lined up around Dick's Sporting Goods before Sunday's game even ended, to get their hands on the NFC champion shirts and hats.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- With the 49ers punching their ticket to the Super Bowl, fans know that it's time to gear up!

Faithful fans couldn't wait to get their hands on NFC championship shirts and hats, even before Sunday's game was over.

People started lining up for long-awaited merch well before the final whistle even blew.

SKY7 showed 49er fans wrapping around the Dick's Sporting Goods in Daly City.

49ers fans were high-fiving and kissing in the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium.

The merch includes the same shirt players put on after winning the game, which says "NFC Champions, 49ers are all in."

Fans there said they knew they had to be first to grab a T-shirt.

Dick's usually sells Super Bowl-bound merchandise on the same night of the win.

People showed up and waited for the game results.

Workers let people enter in smaller groups to manage the very happy, hyped crowd.

For comparison, video shows a lackluster scene at a Kansas City store where merch was being sold.

Dick's Sporting Goods reopened at 7 a.m. and the Team Store at Levi's Stadium opened early at 8 a.m. The Team Store is also open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day until the Super Bowl.

