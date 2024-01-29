'Let's go Niners': Fans crowd official watch parties to cheer on 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 49er Faithful were gathered across the Bay Area Sunday to cheer on their team that has Super Bowl dreams.

Niners superfan Joe Houston had the moves, the shoes and a suit that was "red and gold blooded."

"I had to get a suit for my team and represent, you know," said Houston.

Joe was warming up the 49ers fans at an official team watch party at MOMO's Bar and Grill as the Niners took on the Detroit Lions, for the NFC Championship title.

This crowd was feeling confident.

"We're going all the way, we're going all the way. We're going to win this," said 49ers Fan Jay Mendoza.

In the North Bay, Niner fans were representing at Finnegan's Bar and Grill in Novato.

Marcus Anderson was there to watch at a bar where 49ers potato skins and a Jared Goff Burger are on the same menu. The Lions quarterback grew up in Novato, and played football at Marin Catholic and at Cal.

Fans say make no mistake, that doesn't mean any allegiance to Detroit.

"No, absolutely not. I can't do that to the Niners. I feel like people would be mad. Christian McCaffrey is my boy," said Sabrina Reynolds.

