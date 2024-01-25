Lions fan got 2024 'Super Bowl Champs' tattoo before season started

A diehard Detroit Lions fan got a Super Bowl tattoo before the season even started.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As San Francisco 49ers fans are counting down to this Sunday's big game against the Detroit Lions, one die-hard Detroit fan says he already knows his team has it in the bag.

That's why he got this tattoo, a Lombardi trophy with a Lions logo and the year 2024.

Alex Chepeska says he got the tattoo before the season even started.

"So I got this early August, a week before the first pre-season game, I knew they were doing it, it's happening," Chepeska said. "Yeah there's a few haters out there, but mostly everyone has been positive."

He says the Lions will win the Super Bowl and he's never been so sure of anything in his life.

