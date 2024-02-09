Elvis at the Super Bowl? SF native Vegas wedding chapel owner cheering on 49ers

One of Las Vegas' most well-known Elvis impersonators is a San Francisco native and will be at the Super Bowl Sunday cheering on the 49ers.

One of Las Vegas' most well-known Elvis impersonators is a San Francisco native and will be at the Super Bowl Sunday cheering on the 49ers.

One of Las Vegas' most well-known Elvis impersonators is a San Francisco native and will be at the Super Bowl Sunday cheering on the 49ers.

One of Las Vegas' most well-known Elvis impersonators is a San Francisco native and will be at the Super Bowl Sunday cheering on the 49ers.

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- It turns out that one of Las Vegas' most well-known Elvis impersonators will be at the Super Bowl Sunday cheering on the 49ers.

Brendan Paul is also the owner of the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and is a native San Franciscan. His chapel has been in movies like "Fools Rush In" and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

Super Bowl 2024 updates: ABC7 coverage of 49ers vs. Chiefs

Brendan, or Elvis, has sung at least 60,000 weddings but this weekend he's singing the tunes of the San Francisco 49ers.

"I told my kids we'd always go up to Candlestick over the years and now I said if they make it to the Super Bowl in our backyard in Las Vegas, we'll go to the game. That was before I found out the tickets were $7,500 each but I bought four of them. I figured life is short," said Paul.

VIDEO: Las Vegas steakhouse with vintage SF atmosphere booked solid through Super Bowl week

We are now just days away from Super Bowl 58, and the Las Vegas strip's oldest steakhouse, Golden Steer, says it is booked solid.

Paul was born in San Francisco's North Beach and yes, he also just dropped $30,000 on four tickets.

"The king will be there cheering 'em on! Matter of fact, with Joe Montana I did a thing with him one time in a jumpsuit," he said. "Super nice guy and that was thrilling as a kid to meet Joe Montana, you know what I mean."

And along with cheering for the 49ers, Brendan's backing San Francisco, and sticking up for the City by the Bay.

"People bad mouth California now, oh it's not what it used to be. I say whatever, there is a reason why people move to California. It's beautiful, those cities have culture," Paul said.

VIDEO: Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas has Bay Area ties, historical significance

It's not situated anywhere near the Golden Gate Bridge, but the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino Las Vegas does have Bay Area ties.

The King loves playing songs linked to the Bay Area and was jamming to Metallica on his guitar while we were at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. It's not necessarily the busy wedding season right now, but you better believe those there are ready to wed at all times. That includes Super Bowl weekend.

"I make the groom promise to 'love her tender' and never leave her at the 'heartbreak hotel' and always be her hunk a hunk of burning love baby - so we make it fun," Paul said. "Some people said I'm not sure about this and I'm like, you came to Las Vegas. You came to the Graceland Wedding Chapel. You're having Elvis officiate and you're not sure? Too late sir, you're in!"

Elvis sure does have us laughing too but let's keep it real. It's all about the 49ers this weekend.

"San Francisco baby, come on yeah!" sang the King.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live