OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Armed suspect fatally shot by Napa County sheriff's deputy overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

The Napa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say an armed man was fatally shot by a deputy overnight. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
An investigation is underway Monday morning after a man was shot and killed overnight by a Napa County sheriff's deputy.

Officials say this all started with a traffic stop on Henry Road in Napa County around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say a deputy was patrolling the street when he contacted a vehicle. The sheriff's spokesperson did not say he was pulled over and did not say why, but just said that the vehicle was contacted.



The deputy says shots were fired.

The man in the car was killed. The deputy says the man did have a gun.

They have not identified the deputy.

Police say no one else was involved. There was no one else in the car and no witnesses in the very remote area.

The sheriff's department says no one is commenting Monday morning.

Henry Road remains closed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingofficer involved shootingfatal shootingdeadly shootingNapa
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in San Jose was covering for co-worker on vacation
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
Wind forces hot air balloon to make unexpected landing
Southbound I-5 over the Grapevine now open
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Several lanes of westbound I-80 reopen in Pinole after crash
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Show More
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
Colin Kaepernick reportedly still wants to play in the NFL
Klay Thompson 'pleads the 5th' on possible LeBron recruiting efforts
More News