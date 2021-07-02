All San Francisco Target locations reducing operating hours due to recent spike in crime

EMBED <>More Videos

All 6 SF Targets reducing operating hours due to spike in crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Target says it's closing all five of its San Francisco stores early because of crime specifically thefts and shoplifting.

UPDATE: Target, Walgreens make drastic changes due to increase in San Francisco thefts

All the stores in the city are now operating from 9 a.m. until just 6 p.m.

The company says that for more than a month their stores have experienced an alarming rise in theft and security incidents.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says cutting hours is not the answer.

RELATED: SF Walgreens stores average 4x more thefts than rest of country, company says

"We need to make sure when these crimes occur that there is an accountability component. When police make an arrest which they have - which you saw on the news with the guy on the bike and arrest has been made. Will they be held accountable for what they did?" said Mayor Breed.

That man the mayor is talking about is facing 15 counts in multiple shoplifting cases in San Francisco.

VIDEO: Suspect from viral SF Walgreens heist video to face 15 charges, San Francisco DA says
EMBED More News Videos

The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the San Francisco DA's office said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoshopliftingtheftinvestigationpolicetarget
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News