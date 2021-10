SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Target announced it has closed its Sunnyvale store for the rest of the year.It recently found a problem with the fireproofing at the West McKinley Avenue store, a Target representative told ABC7 News.The fireproofing needs to be entirely removed and replaced.Sunnyvale team members have been reassigned to other area stores.Target is inviting shoppers to its nearby store in Cupertino.